NYPD storms Columbia University in brutal crackdown on Gaza solidarity protest

New York, New York - Dozens of militarized police flooded Columbia University's campus on Tuesday to evict a building occupied by pro- Palestinian student protesters and violently detain demonstrators.

Dozens of NYPD officers stormed Columbia University on Tuesday night and violently broke up a campus protest set up in solidarity with Gaza. © SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Police climbed into Hamilton Hall via a second floor window they reached from a laddered truck, before leading handcuffed students out of the building into police vans.

The hall had been occupied at dawn by demonstrators who vowed they would fight any eviction, as they protested the soaring death toll from Israel's war on Gaza.

Calling the NYPD on campus for the second time in three weeks, Columbia University president Minouche Shafik claimed – without offering any evidence – that the occupation of the school building was being led by "individuals who are not affiliated with the University" and asked "NYPD's help to clear all individuals from Hamilton Hall and all campus encampments."

She also asked the police to remain on campus through at least May 17, "to ensure encampments are not reestablished." Commencement is scheduled for May 15.