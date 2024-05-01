NYPD storms Columbia University in brutal crackdown on Gaza solidarity protest
New York, New York - Dozens of militarized police flooded Columbia University's campus on Tuesday to evict a building occupied by pro-Palestinian student protesters and violently detain demonstrators.
Police climbed into Hamilton Hall via a second floor window they reached from a laddered truck, before leading handcuffed students out of the building into police vans.
The hall had been occupied at dawn by demonstrators who vowed they would fight any eviction, as they protested the soaring death toll from Israel's war on Gaza.
Calling the NYPD on campus for the second time in three weeks, Columbia University president Minouche Shafik claimed – without offering any evidence – that the occupation of the school building was being led by "individuals who are not affiliated with the University" and asked "NYPD's help to clear all individuals from Hamilton Hall and all campus encampments."
She also asked the police to remain on campus through at least May 17, "to ensure encampments are not reestablished." Commencement is scheduled for May 15.
Cops tear down Palestinian flag on Columbia campus
Writing on Instagram, the protesters slammed Shafik's statement, saying "her use of the words 'care' and 'safety' are nothing short of horrifying."
Social media footage showed flashbang grenades being fired at students, one of whom was pushed down a flight of stairs and injured, according to Columbia Students for Justice in Palestine.
Cops also tore down a Palestinian flag and replaced it with a US one, triumphantly celebrated by NYPD Deputy Commissioner Kaz Daughtry as an "incredible scene and proud moment."
New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman slammed the police intervention, writing on X: "The militarization of college campuses, extensive police presence, and arrest of hundreds of students are in direct opposition to the role of education as a cornerstone of our democracy."
Protesters have vowed to remain until their demands are met, including that the school divest all financial holdings linked to Israel.
UN human rights chief criticizes campus crackdowns
The weeks of demonstrations sweeping US college campuses have already led to several hundred arrests of students and other activists, with student protesters erecting tent encampments on campuses from coast to coast.
In response, university administrators have issued suspensions, evicted students, and relied on police to restore "order" at all costs.
Footage of police in riot gear summoned at various colleges has been viewed around the world.
UN human rights chief Volker Turk voiced concern at the heavy-handed approach, saying "freedom of expression and the right to peaceful assembly are fundamental to society."
Meanwhile, Israel's deadly assault on Gaza continues unabated, with a looming invasion of the city of Rafah – where over one million Palestinians are sheltering – threatening to significantly increase a death toll that is already nearing 35,000.
Cover photo: SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP