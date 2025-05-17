NYU withholds diploma from student who condemned Gaza genocide in graduation speech
New York, New York - New York University is withholding the diploma of a student who spoke out against Israel's atrocities in Palestine in a powerful graduation speech.
"As I search my heart today in addressing you all, my moral and political commitments guide me to say that the only thing that is appropriate to say in this time and to a group this large is a recognition of the atrocities currently happening in Palestine," Logan Rozos told the class of 2025 on Wednesday.
"I want to say that the genocide currently occurring is supported politically and militarily by the United States, is paid for by our tax dollars, and has been live-streamed to our phones for the past 18 months," the Cultural Criticism and Political Economy major continued. "And I want to say that I condemn this genocide and complicity in this genocide."
Rozos' remarks were met with thunderous applause from the audience – and swift backlash from NYU.
"NYU strongly denounces the choice by a student at the Gallatin School's graduation today – one of over 20 school graduation ceremonies across our campus – to misuse his role as student speaker to express his personal and one-sided political views," university spokesperson John Beckman said in a statement.
"He lied about the speech he was going to deliver and violated the commitment he made to comply with our rules. The University is withholding his diploma while we pursue disciplinary actions," the statement continued.
"NYU is deeply sorry that the audience was subjected to these remarks and that this moment was stolen by someone who abused a privilege that was conferred upon him."
Logan Bozos hailed for "keeping Palestine in our consciousness"
The New York chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations defended Rozos' speech and demanded the university confer his diploma.
"We commend Logan for using this opportunity to demand an end to the bloodshed in Gaza," Executive Director Afaf Nasher said in a statement. "In a world where the word 'Palestine' has become wrongfully criminalized, it is individuals like Logan who keep Palestine in our consciousness and at the forefront of our actions."
NYU has made moves to repress Palestine solidarity activism on its campus as many students and faculty continue to stand for justice.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/X/@LoganMakesMan & SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP