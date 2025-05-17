NYU withholds diploma from student who condemned Gaza genocide in graduation speech

New York, New York - New York University is withholding the diploma of a student who spoke out against Israel's atrocities in Palestine in a powerful graduation speech.

New York University is withholding the diploma of student Logan Rozos (l.) for condemning the atrocities in Palestine in his graduation speech. © Collage: Screenshot/X/@LoganMakesMan & SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"As I search my heart today in addressing you all, my moral and political commitments guide me to say that the only thing that is appropriate to say in this time and to a group this large is a recognition of the atrocities currently happening in Palestine," Logan Rozos told the class of 2025 on Wednesday.

"I want to say that the genocide currently occurring is supported politically and militarily by the United States, is paid for by our tax dollars, and has been live-streamed to our phones for the past 18 months," the Cultural Criticism and Political Economy major continued. "And I want to say that I condemn this genocide and complicity in this genocide."

Rozos' remarks were met with thunderous applause from the audience – and swift backlash from NYU.

"NYU strongly denounces the choice by a student at the Gallatin School's graduation today – one of over 20 school graduation ceremonies across our campus – to misuse his role as student speaker to express his personal and one-sided political views," university spokesperson John Beckman said in a statement.

"He lied about the speech he was going to deliver and violated the commitment he made to comply with our rules. The University is withholding his diploma while we pursue disciplinary actions," the statement continued.

"NYU is deeply sorry that the audience was subjected to these remarks and that this moment was stolen by someone who abused a privilege that was conferred upon him."