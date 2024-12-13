NYU faculty members arrested for standing with students in Palestine solidarity protest

New York, New York - Several New York University faculty members were reportedly arrested while joining students at on-campus Palestine solidarity protests this week.

NYU students, faculty, and staff demonstrate for Palestinian liberation and divestment from Israel outside the Elmer Holmes Bobst Library on December 12, 2024. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

At least eight people were arrested Thursday during a peaceful protest outside the university's Elmer Holmes Bobst Library.

Among them were at least two faculty members, NYU Faculty and Staff for Justice in Palestine shared in a press release.

The protests at the campus library began Wednesday and continued Thursday – NYU's last day of classes before the winter break.

Some students had linked their arms with long metal cylinders to barricade the entrance to the building as they called on the university to divest from the apartheid state of Israel and shut down its Tel Aviv campus.

When NYPD announced they would start to make arrests, at least two faculty members reportedly stepped in to try to protect the students, resulting in their own arrest.

The move came after the two faculty members and another colleague had been declared persona non grata at the university, resulting in the deactivation of their ID cards, reportedly at the orders of the Office of the Provost, Gigi Dopico.