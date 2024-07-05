Palestine solidarity protesters flood New York for Gaza on Fourth of July

New York, New York - New Yorkers took to the streets on "Independence Day" to declare there should be no celebration of freedom without freedom for Palestinians under Israeli occupation and siege.

New Yorkers rally for Palestinian liberation and an end to US support for Israel on the Fourth of July. © Collage: Screenshots/X/Within Our Lifetime

Within Our Lifetime, a New York-based organization dedicated to Palestinian liberation, began the day of action with a rally in NYC's Washington Square Park.

Videos shared on social media show a crowd of participants in keffiyehs chanting "Israel we know you, you imprison children too" and "Gaza, Gaza, you will rise, Palestine will never die."

More footage shows New York police handcuffing and tackling protesters as they march through the streets of Manhattan.

Many of the protesters appeared undeterred by the crackdown, continuing to rally at the intersection of 28th St. and 11th Ave.

Videos capture the crowd cheering "Gaza" and waving Palestinian flags as fireworks go off in the background.

"We raise the flag of the revolution as we rise up and flood New York for Gaza," Within Our Lifetime wrote on X. "Resisting ongoing repression from the NYPD today in order to disrupt the 4th of July, we are making clear that these are our streets."

The massive displays of public opposition to Israel's military assault on Gaza are increasingly at odds with the US government's continued support for the occupying forces. The Biden administration has supplied Israel with billions of dollars' worth of weapons in the last nine months, sparking accusations of complicity in genocide.