Palestinians reel from Israeli strike on Gaza school-turned-shelter: "This is not life"

Gaza City, Gaza - Young children wandered through the charred shell of what had been a school sheltering displaced Palestinians in Gaza on Thursday, after a pre-dawn Israeli strike killed 12 people there, according to the civil defense agency.

Children walk over debris at Mustafa Hafez school following an overnight Israeli strike in Gaza City on July 3, 2025. © Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP

Tattered clothes hung from the blackened exterior of the building in western Gaza City, as rubble still smoldered below in the morning light.

Bloodstains dotted the ground strewn with the remnants of daily life. Clothing, metal chairs, tins of food, and part of an electric fan lay amongst the wreckage, AFP footage showed.

"This is not a life," said Umm Yassin Abu Awda, a Gaza City resident who stood amongst mourners at the city's Al-Shifa Hospital following the strike.

"Either you strike us with a nuclear bomb and end it all, or people's conscience needs to finally wake up."

Nearly all of Gaza's population has been displaced at least once during the nearly 21-month assault, which has created dire humanitarian conditions for the more than two million people living there.

Many have sought shelter in school buildings, but these have repeatedly come under Israeli attacks.

Mohammad al-Mughayyir, an official from Gaza's civil defense agency, told AFP that most of the 12 killed in Thursday's strike were women and children. He also reported a large number of injuries in the "Israeli air strike on the Mustafa Hafez School, which shelters displaced persons, in the Al-Rimal neighborhood."

They were among 25 people that the agency reported killed by Israeli forces on Thursday morning in the Palestinian territory.