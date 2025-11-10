Congress members call for Palestinian-American teen's release from Israeli prison

Washington DC - Several members of US Congress have called for the release of Palestinian -American 16-year-old Mohammed Zaher Ibrahim from Israeli detention.

Palestinian-American 16-year-old Mohammed Zaher Ibrahim remains locked up in an Israeli prison without trial. © Screenshot/X/@IlhanMN

"For nearly 9 months, Mohammed Zaher Ibrahim – a 16-year old American citizen – has been unlawfully detained, tortured and starved at an Israeli prison. Now, he faces an Israeli tribunal that is threatening to unjustly imprison him," Representative Delia Ramirez posted on X on Sunday.

"Mohammed must be released immediately and our government must investigate the abuse he faced in Israeli prison. We demand justice and accountability!" the Illinois Democrat added.

Last February, Israeli forces dragged Ibrahim from his bed in the middle of the night in the village of al-Mazraa ash-Sharqiya, north of Ramallah, in the illegally occupied West Bank. The then 15-year-old was handcuffed, blindfolded, and taken to an Israeli prison.

The teen has not seen or spoken to his family since.

Israeli authorities have charged Ibrahim, a US citizen who lives between Palestine and Florida, with two counts of throwing stones in the West Bank. He faces up to 20 years behind bars if convicted.

An Israeli military court on Sunday once again extended Ibrahim's imprisonment by postponing proceedings in the case until December 15.