Congress members call for Palestinian-American teen's release from Israeli prison
Washington DC - Several members of US Congress have called for the release of Palestinian-American 16-year-old Mohammed Zaher Ibrahim from Israeli detention.
"For nearly 9 months, Mohammed Zaher Ibrahim – a 16-year old American citizen – has been unlawfully detained, tortured and starved at an Israeli prison. Now, he faces an Israeli tribunal that is threatening to unjustly imprison him," Representative Delia Ramirez posted on X on Sunday.
"Mohammed must be released immediately and our government must investigate the abuse he faced in Israeli prison. We demand justice and accountability!" the Illinois Democrat added.
Last February, Israeli forces dragged Ibrahim from his bed in the middle of the night in the village of al-Mazraa ash-Sharqiya, north of Ramallah, in the illegally occupied West Bank. The then 15-year-old was handcuffed, blindfolded, and taken to an Israeli prison.
The teen has not seen or spoken to his family since.
Israeli authorities have charged Ibrahim, a US citizen who lives between Palestine and Florida, with two counts of throwing stones in the West Bank. He faces up to 20 years behind bars if convicted.
An Israeli military court on Sunday once again extended Ibrahim's imprisonment by postponing proceedings in the case until December 15.
US citizens repeatedly attacked by violent Israeli settlers
Ibrahim's deteriorating health condition has sparked widespread alarm since his confinement in Megiddo Prison and now in Ofer Prison.
"We write with grave concern regarding the detention without trial of Mohammed Zaher Ibrahim," 27 lawmakers said in a letter last month to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.
Ibrahim is the first cousin of 20-year-old US citizen Saifullah Kamel Musallet, who was reportedly beaten to death by Israeli settlers in July, the letter states.
The members of Congress urged the State Department to secure Ibrahim's release, noting there was no evidence to support the stone-throwing accusations against him.
In a Sunday X post shared by Representative Rashida Tlaib, her colleague Ilhan Omar wrote, "Mohammed Zaher Ibrahim's trial is this Sunday. He is a 16-year-old Palestinian-American citizen who is unjustly imprisoned. He has lost 1/4 of his body weight in prison. The Israeli government must release him immediately."
Ibrahim's family say he has lost considerable weight and contracted scabies in Israeli custody, with members of Congress acknowledging that he shows "signs of torture."
