Palestinian children being detained without charge by Israel at dramatically increased rate

Ramallah, West Bank - The number of Palestinian children Israel is holding in administrative detention has nearly quadrupled since last September, new data show.

Children watch the funeral procession of a woman killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank. The number of Palestinian children detained in Israeli prisons have nearly quadrupled. © ZAIN JAAFAR / AFP

Defense for Children International - Palestine (DCIP) reported that as of September 30, 2024, Israel was holding 85 Palestinian children, all 16 or 17 years old, in administrative detention, according to information from the Israeli Prison Service.

That number presents a marked increase from the 23 Palestinian children reported detained at the same time last year.

"Israeli forces are arbitrarily detaining Palestinian children without charge or trial at a rate we have never seen before," warned Ayed Abu Eqtaish, DCIP's accountability program director.

"Palestinian children held under administrative detention orders issued by Israeli military commanders have no idea when they will be released and reunite with their friends and family, which causes immense stress, anxiety, and depression for the children," he said.

DCIP notes that administrative detention sees Palestinians locked up without charge or trial based on undisclosed "secret evidence." The detention orders may last up to six months at a time – with no limit on renewals.