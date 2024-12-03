Palestinian groups reach agreement on future administration of Gaza
Cairo, Egypt - Rival Palestinian political movements Hamas and Fatah have agreed to create a committee to jointly run post-war Gaza, negotiators from both sides said Tuesday.
Under the plan – which needs the approval of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas of Fatah – the committee would be composed of 10 to 15 non-partisan figures with authority on matters related to the economy, education, health, humanitarian aid and reconstruction, according to a draft of the proposal seen by AFP.
Following talks in Cairo brokered by Egypt, the two rival factions agreed the committee would administer the Palestinian side of the Rafah checkpoint on the border with Egypt – the territory's only crossing not shared with Israel.
Fatah's delegation, led by central party committee member Azzam al-Ahmad, would return on Tuesday to Ramallah to seek Abbas's final approval, negotiators from both sides told AFP.
The Hamas delegation was headed by politburo member Khalil al-Hayya.
Israel ramps up drive to annex Palestinian territories
The initiative comes at a time of renewed diplomatic efforts to end Israel's destruction of Gaza.
Hamas and Fatah have been bitter rivals since Hamas fighters ejected Fatah from the Gaza Strip after deadly clashes that followed Hamas's resounding victory in a 2006 election.
Hamas has been in total control of Gaza since 2007, while the secularist Fatah movement controls the Palestinian Authority and has partial administrative control in the West Bank, which is illegally occupied by Israel.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right government, which has vowed to continue its genocidal assault until it achieves "total victory," has opposed any role for the Palestinian Authority in Gaza.
It has ramped up a drive to annex the West Bank, while voices advocating for the settlement of Gaza amid the ethnic cleansing and mass displacement of Palestinians have grown louder.
Cover photo: KHALED DESOUKI / AFP