Palestinian groups reach agreement on future administration of Gaza

Cairo, Egypt - Rival Palestinian political movements Hamas and Fatah have agreed to create a committee to jointly run post-war Gaza , negotiators from both sides said Tuesday.

Negotiations on the sideline of a summit in Egypt led to Hamas and Fatah agreeing to form a joint committee for the future administration of Gaza. © KHALED DESOUKI / AFP

Under the plan – which needs the approval of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas of Fatah – the committee would be composed of 10 to 15 non-partisan figures with authority on matters related to the economy, education, health, humanitarian aid and reconstruction, according to a draft of the proposal seen by AFP.

Following talks in Cairo brokered by Egypt, the two rival factions agreed the committee would administer the Palestinian side of the Rafah checkpoint on the border with Egypt – the territory's only crossing not shared with Israel.

Fatah's delegation, led by central party committee member Azzam al-Ahmad, would return on Tuesday to Ramallah to seek Abbas's final approval, negotiators from both sides told AFP.

The Hamas delegation was headed by politburo member Khalil al-Hayya.