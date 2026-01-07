Joke of the Night for January 7, 2026: A funny to make you chuckle
Today's Joke of the Night has arrived to delight the bookworms among us. Here's one to read for a goodnight chuckle.
Joke of the Day
What did the bartender ask Charles Dickens when he ordered a martini?
"Olive or twist?"
