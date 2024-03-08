Israel's expansion of West Bank settlements is a "war crime," UN warns

Geneva, Switzerland - Israel 's expansion of settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories constitutes "a war crime" and risks eliminating "any practical possibility" of a viable Palestinian state, the United Nations rights chief warned on Friday.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk has deplored Israel's expansion of settlements in the occupied West Bank as a "war crime." © Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

Volker Türk said there had been a drastic acceleration in Israel's illegal settlement building in the occupied West Bank, at the same time as it wages a relentless assault on the Palestinian territory of Gaza.



The UN high commissioner for human rights said creating and expanding settlements amounted to the transfer by Israel of its own civilian population into occupied territories.

"Such transfers amount to a war crime that may engage the individual criminal responsibility of those involved," he said in a report to the UN Human Rights Council.

Reported Israeli plans to build another 3,476 settler homes in the West Bank colonies of Maale Adumim, Efrat, and Kedar flew "in the face of international law," he said.

Israel seized the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war.

It is illegal under international law for Israel to establish settlements in these Palestinian territories.