Rashida Tlaib and Cori Bush question Biden's military involvement in Israel's wars in new letter

Washington DC - Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib and Cori Bush led several of their colleagues in a new letter questioning the Biden-Harris administration's direct military support for Israel , including the deployment of US troops to the region.

Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib (l.) and Cori Bush call for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza outside of the US Capitol in Washington DC. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"In light of recent regional escalations, including exchanges in hostilities between Israel and Iran and the Israeli government’s ground invasions of Lebanon and Gaza, we are deeply concerned about the increasing role and involvement of the U.S. Armed Forces in expanding wars across the Middle East," the lawmakers wrote in the letter, also signed by Representatives Ilhan Omar, Summer Lee, and André Carson.

"American military involvement in these wars has not been authorized by the United States Congress, as required by the Constitution and US law," they added.

Article 1 of the Constitution states that Congress has the sole power to declare war.

The War Powers Resolution of 1973 further limits the president's authority to engage in armed conflict without congressional approval – including by sending US troops abroad or sharing US intelligence – when there exists no "national emergency created by attack upon the United States, its territories or possessions, or its armed forces."

The lawmakers suggested the White House may be violating the law by deploying US troops to the Middle East and using US intelligence to help Israel locate individuals it wants to target in Gaza – all without the consent of Congress.