Iran launches retaliatory missiles at Israel after US warnings of imminent attack

Jerusalem, Israel - Iran has launched missiles targeting Israel , the military said Tuesday, following US warnings that an Iranian attack was imminent.

This picture shows a cloud of smoke after a projectile was intercepted by Israel above Jerusalem on Tuesday. © Menahem KAHANA / AFP

"A short while ago, missiles were launched from Iran towards the State of Israel," the military said in a statement. It said sirens were sounded across Israel, including in Jerusalem.

The US embassy in Israel called on its staff and their family members to shelter in place amid the warnings.

"As a result of the current security situation, the US embassy has directed all US government employees and their family members to shelter in place until further notice," the embassy said in a statement.

Air raid sirens have sounded, and AFP journalists have reported hearing explosions over Jerusalem.

Earlier on Tuesday, at least seven people were wounded in a shooting in Israel's commercial hub Tel Aviv, according to emergency responders, in what police said was a suspected "terror" attack.

"At least seven have been wounded at two different sites," said the head of the Magen David Adom emergency medical service, Eli Bin.

"Paramedics are providing medical treatment to a number of casualties in varying conditions, including unconscious casualties," the service said in a separate statement.