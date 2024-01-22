Supreme Court rejects lawsuit targeting Palestinian rights organization advocacy efforts

Washington DC - The US Supreme Court has tossed a lawsuit brought forth by the Jewish National Fund (JNF) that targeted the advocacy efforts of the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR).

The suit, filed in November 2019, made unfounded claims accusing the USCPR of "material support for terrorism" by supporting the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement against Israel.

"USCPR's message is justice for all and an end to funding genocide. There's no lawsuit in the world that can stop us from pushing our demands for human rights," Executive Director of the USCPR Ahmad Abuznaid said.



"We will remain focused on opposing Israel's genocide of the Palestinian people and pursuing justice and freedom for the Palestinian people."

The lawsuit, which advocates believe was an attempt to discredit and ultimately silence the US-based Palestinian rights organization, was previously dismissed by a federal judge in 2021.

The dismissal was then upheld by the DC Circuit Court of Appeals in 2023 before plaintiffs petitioned for the Supreme Court to review the case.

"The JNF's accusations were baseless, as recognized by the district court, the court of appeals, and now confirmed by the Supreme Court," Diala Shamas, Senior Staff Attorney at the Center for Constitutional Rights, said.

"Now, as the government of Israel is carrying out an unfolding genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, it is more important than ever that activists be free to speak out without fear."