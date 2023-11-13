Palestinians sue Biden for failure to prevent genocide in Gaza

San Francisco, California - Palestinians have launched a new lawsuit against US President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin over their role in Israel's siege of Gaza .

Demonstrators, including one carrying a sign that reads "Biden Enables Genocide," march in support of Palestinian freedom in Boston, Massachusetts. © REUTERS

Biden, Blinken, and Austin stand accused in US federal court of enabling Israel's ongoing assault through the provision of weapons, funds, and diplomatic cover, the Center for Constitutional Rights announced on Monday.



The 1948 Genocide Convention classifies complicity in genocide, or the intentional destruction of a people in whole or in part, as a crime under international law and requires states to take measures to prevent such atrocities.

Over the past five weeks, Israel has killed more than 11,000 Gazans – most of them women and children – and displaced 1.5 million more. The Israeli military has targeted civilian infrastructure, deployed chemical weapons, and deprived Palestinians of basic necessities, all while blocking the transfer of humanitarian aid.

"To be honest, it's difficult to revisit all the scenes of the past weeks. They open a door to hell when I recall them," Dr. Omar Al-Najjar, a 24-year-old intern physician at Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis and a plaintiff in the case, said in a press release. "I've lost five relatives, treated too many children who are the sole survivors of their families, received the bodies of my fellow medical students and their families, and seen the hospital turn into a shelter for tens of thousands of people as we all run out of fuel, electricity, food, and water.

"The US has to stop this genocide. Everyone in the world has to stop this."