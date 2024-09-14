Turkey to bury Aysenur Ezgi Eygi after Israeli West Bank shooting

Didim, Turkey - Mourners will gather in southwest Turkey Saturday for the funeral of a Turkish-American activist shot dead while protesting illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

The coffin of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a Turkish-American activist killed in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, is carried by Turkish police officers to a morgue in Didim. © REUTERS

The killing last week of 26-year-old Aysenur Ezgi Eygi has sparked international condemnation and infuriated Turkey, further escalating tensions over the Israel's Gaza siege.



Eygi's body, wrapped in the Turkish flag, arrived at its final resting place in the Aegean town of Didim on Friday following a martyrs' ceremony at Istanbul's airport.

Eygi was a frequent visitor to the seaside resort.

The family wanted Eygi to be buried in Didim, where her grandfather lives and her grandmother has been laid to rest.

Ankara said this week it was probing her death and pressed the United Nations for an independent inquiry.

Turkey is also planning to issue international arrest warrants for those responsible for Eygi's death depending on the findings of its investigation.

The Israeli military has claimed it was likely Eygi was hit "unintentionally" by forces while they were responding to a "violent riot."

Eyewitnesses have reported that Eygi was standing under an olive tree during a peaceful demonstration and said an Israeli sniper intentionally shot her in the head.

A large crowd is expected at the funeral, including members of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's AKP party, as well as activists advocating the Palestinian cause.

The burial is scheduled to take place after midday prayers.