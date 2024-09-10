Biden claims Israeli killing of US citizen Aysenur Ezgi Eygi was an "accident"

Washington DC - Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday urged Israel to make "fundamental changes" in its operations in the occupied West Bank after the military acknowledged its fire likely killed a US citizen activist there.

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he thought the killing of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi was an "accident." © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

President Joe Biden later said he thought the killing of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi was an "accident," but Blinken called it "unprovoked and unjustified."



After an initially measured response to Eygi's death on Friday, pending a fact-finding exercise, Blinken said the US would raise it at senior levels with its key ally.

The investigation and eyewitness accounts make clear "that her killing was both unprovoked and unjustified," Blinken told reporters on a visit to London.

"No one should be shot and killed for attending a protest," he said.

"In our judgment, Israeli security forces need to make some fundamental changes in the way that they operate in the West Bank, including changes to their rules of engagement.

"We have the second American citizen killed at the hands of Israeli security forces. It's not acceptable. It has to change."

Biden told reporters hours later, however, that the killing appeared to have been an accident.

"Apparently, it was an accident – it ricocheted off the ground, and she got hit by accident," Biden said without elaborating.