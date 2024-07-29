Turkey's President Erdoğan threatens Israel over war on Gaza: "We might do similar to them"

Rize, Turkey - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday threatened Israel with military intervention over its war on Gaza, citing previous actions in Nagorno-Karabakh and Libya.

"We must be very strong so that Israel can't do these ridiculous things to Palestine. Just like we entered Karabakh, just like we entered Libya, we might do similar to them," Erdoğan said at an event of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in Rize on the Black Sea, referring to Israel.

Erdoğan was referring to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, where he supported Azerbaijan with drones and other military support.

Turkey is also backing the internationally recognized government of Libya with military equipment and personnel.

In his speech, Erdoğan also praised the progress made in the Turkish defense industry.

"There is nothing we cannot do. We just have to be strong," he said.

Since the beginning of the devastating war on Gaza in October, relations between Israel and Turkey have deteriorated drastically.

Erdoğan considers Hamas a "liberation organization" and has compared Israel's far-right prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, to Adolf Hitler.