UN expert says Israel's assault on Gaza is deadliest-ever for journalists: "Cover-up of genocide"

Geneva, Switzerland - A UN expert accused Israel on Monday of intentionally targeting journalists in to a degree never before seen in a bid to cover up genocide in Gaza .

The UN special rapporteur on the right to freedom of opinion and expression said Israel's war on Gaza is the deadliest-ever for journalists. © REUTERS

"The way in which journalists are being killed, silenced ... is the cover-up of genocide," Irene Khan, the special rapporteur on the right to freedom of opinion and expression, told reporters in Geneva.

She said the latest United Nations figure showed that at least 252 Palestinian journalists have been killed in Gaza since October 7, 2023.

That makes it "the deadliest conflict ever for journalists," Khan said, warning that the number "is of course likely to go up, because every week we hear news of more killings".

Already, "more journalists have been killed in Gaza than in both World Wars, Vietnam War, wars in Yugoslavia, and the war in Afghanistan combined," she said.

By comparison, she said 14 journalists had been killed in Ukraine since Russia began its full-scale invasion in early 2022, while the number of journalists killed over two decades of conflict in Afghanistan was in "the dozens."