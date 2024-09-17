UN General Assembly to debate call for end to Israeli occupation in Palestine
New York, New York - UN member states will debate Tuesday a push to formally demand an end to the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories within 12 months.
The text, which has faced fierce criticism from Israel, is based around an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice calling Israel's occupation since 1967 "unlawful."
"Israel is under an obligation to bring to an end its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory as rapidly as possible," read the opinion, requested by the General Assembly.
In response, Arab countries have called for a special session of the assembly just days before dozens of heads of state and government descend on the UN headquarters this month to address the kick off of this year's General Assembly session.
"The idea is you want to use the pressure of the international community in the General Assembly and the pressure of the historic ruling by the ICJ to force Israel to change its behavior," said Palestinian Ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour, who acknowledged the draft resolution had "shocked many countries."
The draft resolution, due to be voted on late Tuesday or Wednesday, "demands that Israel brings to an end without delay its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory," and that this be done "no later than 12 months from the adoption."
The first draft text gave only six months.
The draft resolution also "demands" the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Palestinian territories, a halt to new settlements, the return of seized land and property, and the possibility of return for displaced Palestinians.
A paragraph calling on member states to halt arms exports to Israel disappeared from the draft text during negotiations.
"I hope that we will have good numbers," Mansour said, underlining the "tremendous amount of sympathy and solidarity" with the Palestinians.
US blocks prior UN measures in support of Palestinians
While the Security Council is largely paralyzed on Gaza – with the US repeatedly vetoing censures of Israel – the General Assembly has adopted several texts in support of Palestinian civilians.
In May ,the assembly overwhelmingly supported a largely symbolic resolution on full Palestinian membership of the UN, garnering 143 votes in favor and nine against, with 25 abstentions.
The push had previously been vetoed by Washington at the Security Council.
Although General Assembly resolutions are not binding, Israel has already denounced the new text as "disgraceful."
The resolution's adoption would be "a reward for terrorism and a message to the world that the barbaric slaughter of children, the rape of women and the kidnapping of innocent civilians is a worthwhile tactic," claimed Israel's UN ambassador Danny Danon.
Israel has slaughtered at least 41,226 people in Gaza in the last 11 months, according to the territory's health ministry, although the true number is assumed to be far higher. The UN rights office says most of the dead are women and children.
