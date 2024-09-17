UN General Assembly to debate call for end to Israeli occupation in Palestine

New York, New York - UN member states will debate Tuesday a push to formally demand an end to the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories within 12 months.

Palestinian Ambassador Riyad Mansour attends a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East at the UN headquarters on September 16, 2024, in New York City. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The text, which has faced fierce criticism from Israel, is based around an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice calling Israel's occupation since 1967 "unlawful."



"Israel is under an obligation to bring to an end its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory as rapidly as possible," read the opinion, requested by the General Assembly.

In response, Arab countries have called for a special session of the assembly just days before dozens of heads of state and government descend on the UN headquarters this month to address the kick off of this year's General Assembly session.

"The idea is you want to use the pressure of the international community in the General Assembly and the pressure of the historic ruling by the ICJ to force Israel to change its behavior," said Palestinian Ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour, who acknowledged the draft resolution had "shocked many countries."

The draft resolution, due to be voted on late Tuesday or Wednesday, "demands that Israel brings to an end without delay its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory," and that this be done "no later than 12 months from the adoption."

The first draft text gave only six months.

The draft resolution also "demands" the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Palestinian territories, a halt to new settlements, the return of seized land and property, and the possibility of return for displaced Palestinians.

A paragraph calling on member states to halt arms exports to Israel disappeared from the draft text during negotiations.

"I hope that we will have good numbers," Mansour said, underlining the "tremendous amount of sympathy and solidarity" with the Palestinians.