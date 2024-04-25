Universities crack down on Palestine solidarity protests with over 100 arrests

Los Angeles, California - More than 100 people were arrested Wednesday at two universities in California and Texas, officials said, as students increasingly rise up in solidarity with Palestinians under siege .

Law enforcement officers, some on horseback, face off against pro-Palestinian protesters at the University of Texas at Austin. © REUTERS

Demonstrations flared at the University of Southern California's (USC) Los Angeles campus, where 93 people were arrested for trespassing, and at the University of Texas (UT) in Austin, where 34 were arrested, according to authorities.



The tense standoffs were among the latest on-campus confrontations between law enforcement, including police in riot gear, and students outraged at the mounting death toll in Israel's Gaza assault.

USC said on social media site X at around midnight that the protest had ended and the campus would remain "closed until further notice."

"Students, faculty, staff, and people with business on campus may enter with proper identification," the university said.

Los Angeles police officers went to the campus on Wednesday afternoon and "assisted the university in effecting trespass arrests" when protesters refused to leave, Captain Kelly Muniz told reporters.

The LAPD said there were no reports of injuries and patrols would remain in the area on Thursday.

Videos of law enforcement officers – some on horseback – violently arresting peaceful students at UT Austin have stoked outrage online.