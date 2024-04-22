Biden denounces campus antisemitism amid Columbia University arrest scandal

New York, New York - President Joe Biden condemned any antisemitism on college campuses Sunday, as pro-Palestinian protesters at Columbia University spent their fifth day demanding the school sever financial ties with Israel.

Students occupy the campus ground of Columbia University with their Gaza Solidarity Encampment. © Alex Kent / AFP

Students camped out on university grounds are calling for the prestigious New York school, which has an exchange program with Tel Aviv University, to boycott all activities associated with Israel in light of the country's brutal siege of Gaza.



"Even in recent days, we’ve seen harassment and calls for violence against Jews. This blatant anti-Semitism is reprehensible and dangerous – and it has absolutely no place on college campuses, or anywhere in our country," Biden said in a statement ahead of the Jewish holiday of Passover, which begins Monday night.

Universities have become the focus of intense debate in the United States, as many students' pro-Palestinian demonstrations have drawn accusations of antisemitism. The crackdown on peaceful protests has sparked fears for free speech rights and academic freedom.

A rabbi associated with an Orthodox Jewish student organization at Columbia "strongly" advised Jewish students to go home Sunday, CNN reported.

Recent events "have made it clear that Columbia University’s Public Safety and the (New York Police Department) NYPD cannot guarantee Jewish students' safety," Rabbi Elie Buechler wrote in a message to about 300 students, according to CNN.

Hillel, another Jewish organization at Columbia, however, said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Jewish students should not leave campus, but that the university should "do more to ensure the safety of our students."

According to student newspaper the Columbia Spectator, "a group of around 10 pro-Israel counterprotesters faced instances of antisemitism at (campus landmark) the Sundial Saturday night, according to interviews with students and videos."

During the demonstration Sunday, "Music continued to play as students, some laying on blue tarps, others sitting in camping chairs with laptops, talked among each other," the Spectator reported.

Social media images posted Friday appeared to show Muslim and Jewish pro-Palestinian student protesters all praying together in the Gaza Solidarity Encampment, organized by the Columbia University Apartheid Divest coalition, Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), and Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP).