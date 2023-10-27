US backs "humanitarian pauses" for Gaza aid

Gaza - The United States backs pauses in Israel's war against Hamas to allow aid to get into the Gaza Strip , the White House said Friday as Israel said it was extending ground operations.

"We would support humanitarian pauses for stuff getting in, as well as for people getting out," White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

"That includes pushing for fuel to get in and for the restoration of electrical power," he said, adding that they were critical for medical care, water purification, and "so many other needs."

His comments came after EU leaders meeting in Brussels demanded "humanitarian corridors and pauses" in the conflict.

The Israeli army said it would extend ground operations in the Gaza Strip on Friday after significantly intensifying its air strikes on the Palestinian territory.

Biden had received a routine briefing from his top diplomatic, military, and intelligence officials on "the latest developments in Israel and Gaza," the White House said.



But Kirby would not comment on what Biden was told or on Israel's latest movements and whether it was the start of a promised ground invasion of Gaza.