US envoy Mike Huckabee suggests France "carve" Palestinian state out of Riviera

Jerusalem, Israel - The US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee has lashed out at France's advocacy for recognition of a Palestinian state, saying that if it supported such an outcome it could "carve out a piece of the French Riviera" and create one.

The US' new ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee holds a note given to him from President Donald Trump to be placed in the cracks of the Western Wall in Jerusalem on April 18, 2025. © GIL COHEN-MAGEN / AFP

France is co-chairing with Saudi Arabia this month an international conference at the United Nations aimed at resurrecting the idea of a two-state solution, which the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opposes.

Paris has also said it could recognize a Palestinian state itself this year.

In an interview with Fox News published on Saturday, Huckabee called the initiative at the UN "incredibly inappropriate when Israel is in the midst of a war."

"October 7 changed a lot of things," he said, referring to the 2023 Hamas attack on Israel that sparked the war in Gaza.

"If France is really so determined to see a Palestinian state, I've got a suggestion for them – carve out a piece of the French Riviera and create a Palestinian state. They are welcome to do that, but they are not welcome to impose that kind of pressure on a sovereign nation."