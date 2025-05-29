Israeli minister announces creation of 22 new illegal settlements in West Bank

West Bank - Far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced Thursday the creation in the occupied West Bank of 22 new settlements, which are considered illegal under international law.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (front right) participates in a march as Israelis mark Jerusalem Day celebrating their conquest of Gaza and the West Bank on May 26, 2025. © REUTERS

"We have made a historic decision for the development of settlements: 22 new communities in Judea and Samaria, renewing settlement in the north of Samaria, and reinforcing the eastern axis of the State of Israel," the minister said on X, using the Israeli term for the West Bank, which it has illegally occupied since 1967.

"Next step: sovereignty!" he added.

In a statement on Telegram, the Likud party of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the move a "once-in-a-generation decision," saying the initiative had been led by Smotrich and Defense Minister Israel Katz and approved by the security cabinet.

"The decision also includes the establishment of four communities along the eastern border with Jordan, as part of strengthening Israel's eastern backbone, national security and strategic grip on the area," it said.

The party published a map showing the 22 sites spread across the territory.