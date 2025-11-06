US presents draft UN resolution to bolster Trump's Gaza plan

New York, New York - The US on Wednesday presented a draft UN Security Council resolution to partner nations aimed at bolstering President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan, including by green-lighting an international security force, Washington's mission said.

US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz speaks during a Security Council meeting on the "The situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question" in New York on September 23, 2025. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

US Ambassador Mike Waltz shared the draft with the 10 elected members of the Security Council and several regional partners – Egypt, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey – a spokesperson for the US mission said in a statement.

No date has been set to vote on the draft.

The US statement said the resolution "welcomes the Board of Peace," a transitional governing body for Gaza envisioned in Trump's 20-point plan, which he would chair.

It also "authorizes the International Stabilization Force" (ISF) outlined in the peace plan.

According to diplomatic sources, several countries have indicated their willingness to participate in the ISF, but insist on a Security Council mandate before actually deploying troops into the Palestinian territory.

"Under President Trump's bold leadership, the United States will again deliver results at the UN – not endless talk," the US spokesperson said.

The creation of the international force was one part of the agreement that led to the fragile October 10 ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, following two years of devastating Israeli siege.

Under the terms of the deal, troops would be drawn from mostly Arab and Muslim countries and deployed to Gaza to oversee security as the Israeli army withdraws.

"The parties have seized this historic opportunity to finally end decades of bloodshed and make the President's vision of lasting peace in the Middle East a reality," the US spokesperson added.