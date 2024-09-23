US to send more troops to Middle East after Israel's deadly strikes on Lebanon

Washington DC - The US is sending a "small number" of additional troops to the Middle East in response to rising tensions in the region, the Pentagon said Monday, giving few further details.

The announcement comes as fears of a broader regional war grow, with Israel striking hundreds of targets in Lebanon in what is by far the deadliest cross-border escalation in nearly a year of violence between Israel and Hezbollah.



"In light of increased tension in the Middle East, and out of an abundance of caution, we are sending a small number of additional US military personnel forward to augment our forces that are already in the region," Pentagon spokesman Major General Pat Ryder told journalists, declining to provide further information for security reasons.

The US has thousands of troops in the Middle East region, as well as warships, fighter jets, and air defense systems deployed to protect both its forces and Israel.

Ryder warned of the potential for the Israel-Hezbollah violence to escalate, calling for a diplomatic solution.