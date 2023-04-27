Joke of the Day for April 27, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is kicking things into high gear! Here's your daily dose of funny to quench your thirst.
Joke of the Day
Question: What is a soccer fan's favorite drink?
Answer: The World Cup
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
