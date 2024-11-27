Amazon Teamsters notch latest historic union victory in Atlanta!
Atlanta, Georgia - Amazon drivers in Atlanta, Georgia, have announced they are joining the Teamsters labor union, becoming the company's first workers in the South to do so!
The Amazon Teamsters organizing wave reached the e-commerce giant's DGT8 facility, where workers on Tuesday led a "March on the Boss" to demand recognition and signal their fight for better pay and working conditions.
Video shared on social media shows workers in blue and yellow vests marching through the facility chanting, "Who are we? Teamsters!"
Amazon's founder Jeff Bezos was the first person in history to amass $200 billion in personal wealth, while the company's workers often labor under extreme conditions and for poor wages.
"Amazon workers deserve so much more from a company that makes billions of dollars in profits every year. Many of us can barely afford to pay our bills and make rent each month, yet we’re the reason Amazon is one of the most profitable companies in the world," Trent Knight, an Amazon Teamster at DGT8, said in a press release.
"With this union, we’re taking a step to finally get the pay, benefits, and respect we deserve," he added.
Amazon Teamsters see wave of organizing wins
The announcement follows recent Amazon Teamsters victories in San Francisco, Victorville, and City of Industry, California, and Queens, New York. Amazon Labor Union members on Staten Island, New York, in June voted overwhelmingly to affiliate with the Teamsters.
DGT8 employee Aaron Nipper said, "Amazon cannot continue to get away with paying us poverty wages while they earn more in profits year after year. We’re tired of the disrespect and not being able to afford basic living expenses to keep a roof over our heads and feed our families."
"Enough is enough – we’re proud to join the Amazon Teamsters and we’re going to fight for what we deserve."
The news out of Atlanta came just days before Black Friday weekend, when Amazon workers at facilities in more than 20 countries – including the US – are due to strike or protest for labor rights and climate justice.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/X/@Teamsters