AP news agency looks to cut almost one in ten jobs: "Sad day for journalism"

New York, New York - The US-based Associated Press news agency is looking to cut almost one in ten jobs to slash costs, its management said Monday, as the wire battles client cancellations and economic challenges.

The Associated Press news agency has announced major job cuts primarily affecting its US workforce. © IMAGO / Dreamstime

In a memo to the AP workforce seen by AFP, management said the cuts would affect "about 8 percent of our workforce, with less than half impacting the news division."

AP would offer severance packages to a "small number" of staff volunteers, the memo said.

The agency was founded in 1846 and has journalists in nearly 100 countries and all 50 US states, according to its website.

In March, AP reported that Gannett and McClatchy, two large US media companies, would stop using material from the news agency, a blow to the wire's bottom line.

Most of the personnel changes would be in the US rather than in foreign bureaus, the memo said.

"We are taking proactive steps, including making some staff reductions, as we focus on meeting the evolving needs of our customers," a spokesperson said.