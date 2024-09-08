Boeing and union leaders reach preliminary deal to avert Seattle-area strike

New York, New York - Boeing agreed on a preliminary new contract with union leaders that includes a hefty wage hike that would avert a strike in the Seattle region, the two sides announced Sunday.

The agreement, which still must be ratified by workers, includes a 25 percent wage increase over the life of the contract, according to Boeing and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) District 751, which represents more than 30,000 workers.

Other key elements include a lower health care cost burden on workers, reduced mandatory overtime, 12 weeks of paid parental leave, and a commitment to build Boeing's next new airplane in the Puget Sound region if the contract is ratified later this week, according to a Boeing fact sheet.

The preliminary agreement comes just weeks after the arrival at the company of new CEO Kelly Ortberg, who has been tasked with turning around the iconic planemaker whose reputation has been tainted by air safety problems and other setbacks.

While Ortberg had pledged to "reset" relations with the union, the IAM as recently as Friday had described the two sides as "far apart" on key points.

In a message to rank-and-file members, IAM district president Jon Holden said the union's "strength, solidarity and unity" had produced "the best contract we ever had."

Holden urged members to review the proposal carefully.