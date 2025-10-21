Broadway musicians warn of "immediate" strike if contract talks fail

New York, New York - Broadway musicians could strike "immediately" if they don't reach a deal with theater owners in the next round of talks, the union said Tuesday.

Broadway shows like Hamilton could be affected if theater owners and musicians do not reach an agreement on a fair contract. © DIA DIPASUPIL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Talks between the Broadway League and the American Federation of Musicians Local 802 "are going into mediation on Wednesday, Oct. 22," said a union statement.

"If we do not have a new contract by Thursday morning, we are prepared to strike immediately. We are hopeful that we can reach an agreement."

The statement raises the pressure for Wednesday's talks after the union representing actors reached a preliminary deal with theater owners.

A union press advisory listed about two dozen shows that would be affected by the potential walkout, including Hamilton, The Lion King, and Wicked.

"Good-faith negotiations happen at the bargaining table, not in the press," the Broadway League said. "We value our musicians and we are committed to working in good faith to get a fair contract done."

The threat comes after Local 802's sister union, Actors' Equity, announced on Saturday a tentative agreement with the Broadway League that will be presented to members for ratification.

Representatives of Actors' Equity had characterized the talks as focused heavily on the level of employer support for health insurance costs.