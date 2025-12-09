Zelensky responds after Trump pushes for elections in Ukraine

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday he was "ready" to hold new elections if security was ensured for the poll in the war-torn country.

His comments came after US President Donald Trump accused Kyiv of "using war" to avoid elections, which have been postponed after martial law was imposed in the country following Russia's invasion in February 2022.

"I am ready for the elections," Zelensky told journalists, during a virtual media briefing.

He added that he was asking lawmakers to prepare "proposals regarding the possibility of amending the legislative foundations and the law on elections during martial law".

Still, for any vote to happen, security must be provided first, he said, asking the US to help ensure it.

"I am now asking, I declare this openly, for the United States of America to help me, possibly together with European colleagues, to ensure security for holding elections," he said.

Ukraine's martial law, effective since February 24, 2022, when Russia launched a full-scale invasion, prohibits holding elections during wartime.

Ukrainian cities are pounded by Russian drones and missiles almost daily, while hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians are fighting at the front.