Teamsters give major show of solidarity amid ongoing Starbucks strike

Newport Beach, California - Unionized Starbucks workers took their nationwide strike to the corporate offices in Newport Beach this week as they demanded the coffee company negotiate a fair contract with employees.

Starbucks baristas and supporters march to the company's corporate offices as part of a nationwide push for improved wages and working conditions in Newport Beach, California, on November 24, 2025. © REUTERS

Starbucks workers and supporters marched and rallied outside the California office of CEO Brian Niccol as they accused the company of failing to meet workers' core demands, such as better hours to improve staffing in stores, higher take-home pay, and the resolution of charges stemming from union busting.

They were backed by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters union, whose members include truck drivers, garbage pickup workers, and workers in many other sectors.

"[Starbucks stores] won't get their food, they won't get their packages delivered to them, they won't get their trash picked up because the Teamsters are standing with you," Teamsters Joint Council 42 President Victor Mineros told the crowd.

"As a joint council, we have sanctioned this strike, so our members know and understand that they will respect your lines. They will stand in solidarity with you," Mineros continued.

"The [Teamsters'] General President Sean O'Brien has sanctioned this strike too, so he stands with you in Washington DC and throughout the country."