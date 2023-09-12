California fast food workers to get huge minimum wage increase after years-long battle

Sacramento, California - Fast food workers in California have scored a huge win after companies and labor unions reached a deal for a $20-an-hour minimum wage starting in April!

Fast food companies have agreed to remove a referendum from the 2024 ballot which sought to repeal a law to improve California workers' wages and working conditions, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The agreement appears to have resolved a conflict that has been raging since the passage of Assembly Bill 257, the Fast Food Accountability and Standards Recovery Act.

The law, signed by Governor Gavin Newsom in September 2022, was set to raise the minimum wage for fast food workers from $15.50 to $22 an hour and create a 10-member Fast Food Council tasked with establishing minimum standards in the industry.

Major restaurant chains responded by launching a campaign to prevent AB 257 from taking effect, claiming they would have to raise food prices in order to cover wage increases for workers.

They ended up gathering enough signatures to put the issue before California voters as a ballot measure.