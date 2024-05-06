Cannes Film Festival workers call for strike days before prestigious event

Cannes, France - Workers at the Cannes Film Festival called for a strike over pay and conditions on Monday, just a week before the event was due to start.

Members of a collective called Sous les Ecrans la Deche ("Poverty Behind the Screens") said they did not intend to cause significant disruption but wanted to draw attention to long-running demands.



"The strike will not put the opening of the festival at risk but there could be disruptions as it goes on," a spokesperson told AFP.

The group said it represented around 100 workers, including projectionists, programmers, press agents, and ticket sellers.

They work on short-term contracts but do not fall under France's unemployment insurance scheme for freelance artists and technicians in the cultural sector, which tops up salaries to a minimum wage.

"Most of us will have to give up working, which will jeopardize the events," the group said in a statement.

"The forthcoming opening of the Cannes Film Festival has a bitter taste for us this year," it added.

The festival organizers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The event on the French Cote d'Azur is considered the most prestigious for the world's film industry, attracting some 40,000 people each year.