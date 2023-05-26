Eating disorder helpline workers replaced by chatbot after unionizing

White Plains, New York - The National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) has reportedly decided to replace its hotline staff with a chatbot – just four days after workers voted to unionize .

The National Eating Disorders Association has announced it is replacing its human helpline workers with a chatbot (stock image). © 123RF/pheelingsmedia

A chatbot named Tessa is poised to take over NEDA's hotline on June 1 after full-time human staff members were told they would soon be out of a job, according to Vice.

The announcement of the terminations reportedly came four days after election results were certified in the formation of Helpline Associates United.

Hotline workers first announced their intent to unionize last fall in an effort to improve understaffing issues. NEDA currently has just six paid employees, a couple of supervisors, and around 200 volunteers.

NEDA refused to voluntarily recognize the union, so the workers filed an election petition with the National Labor Relations Board. Staffers got final confirmation of their win on March 17, and they believe the introduction of a chatbot has everything to do with that victory.

"NEDA claims this was a long-anticipated change and that AI can better serve those with eating disorders. But do not be fooled – this isn’t really about a chatbot," union member Abbie Harper wrote in a Labor Notes post.

"This is about union busting, plain and simple."