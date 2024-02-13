Flight attendants hit the picket lines at over 30 airports in nationwide day of action!

New York, New York - The Worldwide Flight Attendant Day of Action kicks off on Tuesday with labor protests at more than 30 airports around the US.

Flight attendants from major US airlines are picketing at over 30 airports as they demand better wages, benefits, and health and safety protections. © Screenshot/X/AFAUnitedMEC

Flight attendants are hitting the picket lines in Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, Orlando, San Francisco, Washington DC, and other cities – with more than 100,000 expected to join.

The day of action comes as over two-thirds of US flight attendants are involved in negotiations for new contracts with major airlines, including United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Air Wisconsin, American Airlines, Omni, and Frontier.

As they join together across union lines, airline workers are demanding meaningful wage increases and expansions of benefits. They have also pointed out the growing concerns they have faced since the Covid-19 pandemic as well as recent Boeing aircraft issues, which put their health and safety at risk.

"This moment is not about what uniform we wear: it's about what unites us, and that unity transcends airlines. Our time on the job must be compensated. We need retirement security. We need flexibility and control of our lives," according to a statement announcing the campaign.

"Legacy sexism that traditionally devalued our jobs must be stamped out and replaced with the true value of our work," the statement continues. "Like every other worker around the world, we need to go to work to live, not just live to work."