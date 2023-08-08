Marvel VFX workers file for union election in historic first!
Burbank, California - VFX workers at Marvel Studios have announced their intent to unionize in a historic first for US visual-effects professionals!
Hot Labor Summer is on fire as more than 50 VFX workers on Monday filed for union representation with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE).
The visual-effects professionals, who have complained of being underpaid, overworked, and lacking equal access to health care and other benefits, have now become the first in the country to demand union recognition.
"For almost half a century, workers in the visual-effects industry have been denied the same protections and benefits their coworkers and crewmates have relied upon since the beginning of the Hollywood film industry," IATSE VFX organizer Mark Patch told Vulture. "This is a historic first step for VFX workers coming together with a collective voice demanding respect for what we do."
VFX coordinator Bella Huffman added, "Turnaround times don't apply to us, protected hours don't apply to us, and pay equity doesn't apply to us. Visual effects must become a sustainable and safe department for everyone who's suffered far too long and for all newcomers who need to know they won't be exploited."
Entertainment industry swept by "unprecedented wave of solidarity"
VFX workers' petition for voluntary union recognition comes as Hollywood reels from a massive double strike, with actors joining writers on the picket lines for the first time in over six decades.
"We are witnessing an unprecedented wave of solidarity that’s breaking down old barriers in the industry and proving we’re all in this fight together. That doesn’t happen in a vacuum," said IATSE International President Matthew Loeb.
"Entertainment workers everywhere are sticking up for each other’s rights; that’s what our movement is all about," he continued. "I congratulate these workers on taking this important step and using their collective voice. I urge Marvel Studios to voluntarily recognize their union immediately."
VFX workers are asking the National Labor Relations Board to hold the election by August 21.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Twitter/vfxunion