Marvel visual effects workers band together with historic first for unions

Culver City, California - Unsung workers who make movie superheroes fly and lightsabers crackle are turning to labor unions as relentless demand for content turns dream jobs into grueling routines.

Visual effects crews, who create special effects scenes like this from Fantastic Four, have unanimously voted to unionize with IATSE. © Collage: IMAGO / Ronald Grant & NurPhoto

A union trend that started at an independent game studio last year is gaining momentum as video streaming services vie for subscribers and video game makers push to keep players engaged.



The latest moves come from visual effects (VFX) crews at Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Pictures, according to labor organizers who represent behind-the-scenes workers in entertainment.

Marvel Studios’ VFX workers voted unanimously to unionize with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), the union announced Wednesday, calling it a historic and "significant milestone." It marks the first time a unit of solely VFX workers have unionized with the group, and is the first union of its kind at a major movie studio.

Labor organizers at IATSE see the effort as a major shift in a job with increased workloads and tight deadlines that has been largely non-union since VFX was revolutionized by Star Wars in the 1970s.

Visual effects crews at Walt Disney Pictures are voting this month whether to unionize, with results expected October 2.

Following the election, the next step for the union is to engage in collective bargaining negotiations with the employer to draft a contract addressing the needs of the represented workers, according to IATSE.

"We are witnessing an unprecedented wave of solidarity that's breaking down old barriers in the industry and proving we're all in this fight together," said IATSE International President Matthew Loeb.

"Entertainment workers everywhere are sticking up for each other's rights, that's what our movement is all about."