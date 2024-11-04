New York Times tech workers launch strike ahead of Election Day

New York, New York - Hundreds of New York Times tech workers launched a labor strike on Monday – just one day ahead of Election Day – as they raise the stakes in their fight for a fair contract.

New York Times Tech Guild members have launched a labor strike just ahead of the 2024 election. © Screenshot/X/@NYTGuildTech

The New York Times Tech Guild – which represents around 600 data analysts, software engineers, product managers, designers, and more – began its work stoppage early Monday as the outlet prepares for a busy week of election news.

The indefinite strike came as negotiations continued late Sunday. Employees are seeking pay equity, remote and hybrid work protections, and job security guarantees.

"We gave @nytimes management months of notice of our strike deadline, we made ourselves available around the clock, but the company has decided that our members aren’t worth enough to agree to a fair contract and stop committing unfair labor practices," the tech guild wrote on X.

The tech workers voted to unionize in March 2022. Members authorized the current strike, to take place on or around Election Day, on September 10 of this year.

The strike may significantly impact the New York Times' coverage of critical presidential, state, and local elections.