NYC commercial cleaners' win tentative agreement to avert strike

New York, New York - Shortly after midnight on Thursday morning, workers who clean New York City commercial buildings won a tentative contract agreement to avoid a strike.

Commercial cleaners in New York City have won a tentative contract agreement, averting a looming strike that was set to begin on January 1, 2024. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The around 20,000 workers, represented by the 32BJ SEIU union, were set to go on an industry-wide strike starting January 1 as their current contract expires on New Year's Eve.

The walkout was narrowly averted after 32BJ reached a tentative agreement with the Realty Advisory Board on Labor Relations after a hard-fought campaign.

"We adapted to the pandemic in the workplace, and over the past year we mobilized with our co-workers, preparing ourselves for a real fight," 32BJ bargaining committee member and 18-year cleaner Dulce Martinez said in a press release.

"We were ready. And we showed that we were ready at our buildings and in the streets, sending a message that any changes to this industry would not be made on the backs of us, the essential workers who show up everyday, regardless of global pandemics or hurricanes," she continued.

"I’m happy to say we have a tentative agreement that reflects all that we have been through and the hard work we do every single day."