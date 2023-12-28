NYC commercial cleaners' win tentative agreement to avert strike
New York, New York - Shortly after midnight on Thursday morning, workers who clean New York City commercial buildings won a tentative contract agreement to avoid a strike.
The around 20,000 workers, represented by the 32BJ SEIU union, were set to go on an industry-wide strike starting January 1 as their current contract expires on New Year's Eve.
The walkout was narrowly averted after 32BJ reached a tentative agreement with the Realty Advisory Board on Labor Relations after a hard-fought campaign.
"We adapted to the pandemic in the workplace, and over the past year we mobilized with our co-workers, preparing ourselves for a real fight," 32BJ bargaining committee member and 18-year cleaner Dulce Martinez said in a press release.
"We were ready. And we showed that we were ready at our buildings and in the streets, sending a message that any changes to this industry would not be made on the backs of us, the essential workers who show up everyday, regardless of global pandemics or hurricanes," she continued.
"I’m happy to say we have a tentative agreement that reflects all that we have been through and the hard work we do every single day."
NYC commercial cleaners win massive concessions
The tentative agreement includes a wage increase of $149 a week ($3.725 an hour) over four years and a $3,000 bonus.
It also maintains health care benefits, provides a 10% pension improvement, offers a limited voluntary early retirement program, and strengthens anti-discrimination protections, including for pregnant people.
"The pension improvements are big," added 32BJ bargaining committee member and 16-year cleaner Drita Gjidoda. "There are so many workers who can’t afford to retire these days, so getting these pension improvements is a significant win that will allow more working people to retire with dignity."
"Today we showed that when working people come together, lives and jobs improve," emphasized 32BJ bargaining committee member and 37-year cleaner Ena Softley.
The new agreement will take effect if 32BJ members elect to ratify it in a postal mail vote.
Cover photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire