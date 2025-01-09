SEIU labor union rejoins AFL-CIO ahead of Trump inauguration

Washington DC - The American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) and the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) are officially reuniting, the two major labor groups announced Wednesday.

The Service Employees International Union has rejoined the AFL-CIO in a major move for building labor power. © Screenshot/X/AFL-CIO

"Workers know it’s better in a union, and together we are stronger in our organizing and bargaining fights because there is power in unity," the nearly 13 million-member AFL-CIO's President Liz Shuler said in a press release announcing the decision.

The move came two decades after the 2 million-strong SEIU split from the AFL-CIO, and days before historically anti-labor President-elect Donald Trump retakes the White House.

The new relationship is aimed at taking on corporate union busting and securing better wages and working conditions for struggling people across the nation amid growing challenges and rising economic inequality.

"SEIU members are ready to unleash a new era of worker power, as millions of service and care workers unite with workers at the AFL-CIO to build our unions in every industry and every ZIP code," said SEIU International President April Verrett.

"Working people have been organizing our workplaces and communities to build a stronger economy and democracy. We are ready to stand up to union-busters at corporations and in government and rewrite the outdated, sexist, racist labor laws that hold us all back," she added.