Starbucks workers and customers hit the streets for a huge day of solidarity
This Thursday, Starbucks Workers United (SBWU) supporters are taking action to demand an end to corporate union-busting.
September 14 marks SBWU's latest customer-led Day of Solidarity to support the fight for union rights and fair contracts, as the coffee company has racked up over 200 federal labor law violations.
"Starbucks is doing everything in its power to ignore its unionized workers, but it has to listen to its customers," Daisy Pitkin, field director of the unionization drive, told The Guardian. "We're calling on customers to join the fight and stand with Starbucks workers on September 14."
"Our theory is that if every customer who supports unionized Starbucks workers talks to 10 or 20 other customers, then we are building a powerful consumer network that Starbucks can't ignore," she added.
More than 1,200 people around the country have already RSVPed to take part in Thursday's events, SBWU wrote on X.
Supporters of the union campaign can visit the SBWU website to find their nearest local action.
Can't make it out to an event? SBWU are asking supporters to show solidarity by signing their latest petition.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Twitter/Mary Kay Henry