Starbucks Workers United votes to authorize strike in fight for fair contract

Seattle, Washington - Starbucks Workers United announced on Tuesday that its members had voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike in the labor union 's ongoing fight for fair contracts.

The strike authorization passed with 98% of union partners in favor, although it is not yet clear when a walkout would take place.

The vote was finalized as union delegates were preparing to return to the table Tuesday with the company for their final bargaining session of the year.

"It's time to finalize a foundational framework that includes meaningful investments in baristas and to resolve unfair labor practice charges," Silvia Baldwin, a Philadelphia barista and bargaining delegate, said in a press release.

The company and union announced last February they had reached an agreement to begin discussions on a foundational framework to achieve collective bargaining agreements. Nevertheless, the union says Starbucks has yet to put forward a comprehensive economic package, while more than $100 million in legal liabilities are outstanding as unfair labor practices remain unresolved.

"Starbucks can't get back on track as a company until it finalizes a fair contract that invests in its workforce," Baldwin said. "Right now, I'm making $16.50 an hour. Meanwhile, [Chairman and CEO] Brian Niccol's compensation package is worth $57,000 an hour. The company just announced I'm only getting a 2.5% raise next year, $0.40 an hour, which is hardly anything. It's one Starbucks drink per week."

"Starbucks needs to invest in the baristas who make Starbucks run," she urged.