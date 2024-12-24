Striking Amazon Teamsters demand investigation into Queens picket flood

New York, New York - The Teamsters labor union is requesting an investigation after a massive gush of water appeared to target striking Amazon workers in Queens, New York.

Amazon workers and supporters take part in a strike organized by the Teamsters union at the company's facility in the Queens borough of New York City. © REUTERS

The Teamsters' new complaint, filed Monday, stems from an incident which occurred last Saturday, when a blast from the DBK4 fulfillment center flooded the picket lines in subfreezing temperatures, In These Times reported.

Videos shared on social media show a strong outpouring of water inundating an area where workers had set up tents with tables of food and other supplies.

"The flooding created hazardous conditions on the sidewalk," the complaint to the New York City Law Department reportedly states. It argues the flooding prevented workers from engaging in protected activity.

A New York City Police Department captain on the scene allegedly refused to take action amid the flood. The union previously requested a restraining order against the NYPD after officers were seen trying to break the picket and arresting workers last Thursday.

The NYPD and Teamsters on Friday reached an agreement to postpone an injunction, according to In These Times, although Amazon on Monday sought to intervene with the judge in the matter, citing its "vested interest in protecting its property rights, as well as its ability to conduct its business."

Amazon Teamsters launched their strike on Thursday at facilities in New York, Atlanta, southern California, San Francisco, and Illinois as the e-commerce giant continue to evade its obligations to bargain with unionized employees.