Teachers' union sues Trump administration for attempting to undermine civil rights

Baltimore, Maryland - The country's second-largest teachers' union and sociologists have filed suit against efforts by the Trump administration's Department of Education to undermine civil rights laws.

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten joins parents, educators, community leaders, and elected officials at a rally outside the US Capitol to defend public education. © Paul Morigi / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The lawsuit – brought by the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), AFT-Maryland, and the American Sociological Association – challenges a "Dear Colleague" letter sent by the Education Department's Office of Civil rights earlier this month.

The February 14 directive barred schools from "race-based decision making, no matter the form" and threatened to withhold federal funding if they do not comply with anti-DEI measures. It also threatened teachers and schools with potential investigations and prosecutions.

"Educational institutions have toxically indoctrinated students with the false premise that the United States is built upon 'systemic and structural racism' and advanced discriminatory policies and practices," the letter claims.

The new lawsuit challenges the Education Department's authority to issue such a directive: "No federal law prevents teaching about race and race-related topics, and the Supreme Court has not banned efforts to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion in education."

The plaintiffs go on to accuse the Education Department of "attempting to establish a new legal regime when it has neither the lawmaking power of Congress nor the interpretative power of the courts."