Uber and Lyft to fork out millions for "cheated" drivers in huge win for gig workers
New York, New York - Uber and Lyft will pay $328 million to settle a New York probe alleging that the companies "cheated" drivers in a labor accord that also establishes paid sick leave, state officials announced Thursday.
The agreement – which was hailed by Uber as a "landmark" in codifying rules around gig work – follows state investigations that found the companies improperly deducted sums from drivers that should have been charged to passengers, New York Attorney General Letitia James said.
"For years, Uber and Lyft systematically cheated their drivers out of hundreds of millions of dollars in pay and benefits while they worked long hours in challenging conditions," James said in a statement.
"These settlements will ensure they finally get what they have rightfully earned and are owed under the law."
The settlement means that the companies do not have to admit fault.
Uber and Lyft "shortchanged" drivers, NY attorney general says
From 2014 to 2017, Uber "misrepresented" deductions for sales taxes and for the Black Car Fund program for drivers. Lyft employed a similar system to "shortchange" drivers, the statement from James said.
Under the agreement Uber will pay $290 million and Lyft will pay $38 million.
The agreement also ensures a minimum of $26 per hour for workers outside New York City and establishes a system where drivers will earn one hour of sick pay for every 30 hours worked.
Uber's statement praised the accord without mentioning the investigation into worker pay or the payout to employees.
This latest development comes after food delivery workers in the Big Apple were the first in the nation to secure a minimum wage.
Cover photo: MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP