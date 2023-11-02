Uber and Lyft to fork out millions for "cheated" drivers in huge win for gig workers

New York, New York - Uber and Lyft will pay $328 million to settle a New York probe alleging that the companies "cheated" drivers in a labor accord that also establishes paid sick leave, state officials announced Thursday.

Uber and Lyft drivers will be paid work benefits worth hundreds of millions of dollars after the two companies settled a major lawsuit. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The agreement – which was hailed by Uber as a "landmark" in codifying rules around gig work – follows state investigations that found the companies improperly deducted sums from drivers that should have been charged to passengers, New York Attorney General Letitia James said.



"For years, Uber and Lyft systematically cheated their drivers out of hundreds of millions of dollars in pay and benefits while they worked long hours in challenging conditions," James said in a statement.

"These settlements will ensure they finally get what they have rightfully earned and are owed under the law."

The settlement means that the companies do not have to admit fault.