Workers at two California national parks vote to unionize amid Trump threats

California - Workers at the Yosemite and Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks have overwhelmingly voted to unionize amid the Trump administration's staff and budget cuts.

Alex Wild (c.), a former National Park Service ranger who was fired on February 14, 2025, demonstrates during a protest against federal employee layoffs at Yosemite National Park on March 1, 2025. © LAURE ANDRILLON / AFP

Over July and August, workers at the two parks voted over 97% in favor of joining the National Federation of Federal Employees (NFFE-IAM).

The Federal Labor Relations Authority certified the election result last week.

"I am honored to welcome the Interpretive Park Rangers, scientists, biologists, photographers, geographers, and so many other federal employees in essential roles at both Yosemite and Sequoia & Kings Canyon to our union," said NFFE National President Randy Erwin.

"By unionizing, hundreds of previously unrepresented employees have obtained a critical voice in their workplace and now have the power to make significant changes to benefit themselves and their colleagues."

Around 600 workers are now joining the union amid a time of massive reductions in force and proposed $1-billion budget cuts at the National Park Service.

Earlier this month, a wildlife biologist at Yosemite National Park was fired for helping to drape a transgender pride flag from El Capitan while off duty back in May.