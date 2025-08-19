National Park Service fires biologist for hanging trans pride flag from Yosemite's El Capitan

Yosemite Valley, California - A wildlife biologist at Yosemite National Park was fired by the National Park Service after helping drape a transgender pride flag from El Capitan back in May.

A wildlife biologist has been fired by the National Park Service after draping a transgender pride flag from El Capitan in Yosemite National Park. © AFP/Mario Tama/Getty Images

35-year-old former National Park Service (NPS) employee Shannon Joslin was fired on August 12 after helping hang a large transgender pride flag from the El Capitan summit in Yosemite National Park.

According to the termination letter, which was issued by the park's acting deputy superintendent Danika Globokar, Joslin "failed to demonstrate acceptable conduct" by assisting in the demonstration.

Globokar on May 21 introduced a new rule that outlaws the display of any large flags, banners, or signs from El Capitan, and included it in Yosemite National Park's compendium of regulations.

The move comes as the Trump administration continues to target diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies in the federal government, and to crack down on political demonstrations and free speech across the nation.

The president has also waged numerous attacks on transgender rights since retaking the White House in January 2025.