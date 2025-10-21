Oregon judge moves to block Trump's attempts to cut gender references out of sex education

Salem, Oregon - A federal judge in Oregon announced that she will seek to block President Donald Trump's attempts to force states to remove references to gender from sexual health education curricula.

District Judge Ann Aiken revealed that she plans to issue an injunction on behalf of 16 states as well as the District of Columbia, who sued to block the HSS from its attempts to "edit transgender kids out of their curricula," Reuters reported.

The lawsuit accused the Trump administration violated requirements set by Congress when it created the sexual health education curricula, and is using funding threats to intimidate states into compliance.

Under Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the department has threatened to without $35 million in grant funding if gender education isn't removed from the curriculum.

President Donald Trump and his MAGA allies often refer to such topics as "gender ideology," and have moved to replace them with new programs that focus on abstinence and contraception.

The HHS' move is part of a wider effort by the Trump administration to crack down on anything that could be perceived as promoting diversity, equity, or inclusion in education and the federal workforce.

"We're not excluding anybody from these programs," Assistant US Attorney Susanne Luse had argued on behalf of the Trump administration during a remote hearing.